Central Va. Charlottesville chapter of American Red Cross sends volunteers to Louisiana

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Central Virginia Charlottesville chapter of the American Red Cross has boots on the ground in Louisiana to help with efforts in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

Local American Red Cross disaster responder Carroll Ward was deployed to Baton Rouge Tuesday, August 25. She will be working in a shelter as a health services responder.

Ward, who is a registered nurse, says she will be assessing patients and help clients obtain medications, as well as providing medical equipment that might have been lost in the storm.

“That preparedness that the Red Cross is, you know, standard-operating procedure makes it easier for us to be there to help the clients in their recovery sooner,” Ward said.

A spokesperson for the Central Virginia chapter says more volunteers may end up being deployed in the coming days or weeks ahead. The best way to support the American Red Cross is through individual financial donations in support of disaster relief efforts, or register to become a Red Cross volunteer. To learn more go to RedCross.org

