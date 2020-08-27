City of Waynesboro and Staunton-based app launch Street Art Scavenger Hunt

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Waynesboro and Traipse, a free, Staunton-based smartphone app for “puzzle hunt” tours of local attractions and businesses, are teaming up to launch a Street Art Scavenger Hunt.

Traipse works by allowing users to engage with their current location. When a user is physically at a specific location, they can use the app to answer questions and interact with articles, photos and videos about the site they are at. The app leads users on a walking tour of landmarks and local businesses throughout Waynesboro.

“We wanted to provide a way for everyone to get out and experience all of our wonderful murals, and by using the Traipse app, we’ve created a fun and free activity for people of all ages,” said Jennifer Callison, Tourism and Marketing Manager for the City of Waynesboro. “We also feel that in the time of COVID-19, a self-guided smartphone app provides a safe and socially distanced way to explore the city.”

The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

