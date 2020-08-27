Advertisement

Experienced defense & skill position players lead East Hardy into 2020 season

The East Hardy football team should again compete for a playoff berth in 2020.
The East Hardy football team should again compete for a playoff berth in 2020.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The East Hardy football team should again compete for a playoff berth in 2020.

“We have seven starters/role players returning,” said East Hardy head coach Devon Orndorff. “That being said he did lose four out of our five starting (offensive line). Our (skill positions players are) all back. Our skill is here and they are veterans so they are ready to roll. As long as we can fill those slots on the OLine/DLine, we’re going to be competing again.”

The Cougars went 8-4 overall, earned a Class A state playoff berth, and won a playoff game in 2019 behind a defense that allowed just 12.8 points per game.

“We had a bunch of starters come back from last year and we worked really well,” said East Hardy senior linebacker Dayton Miller, who also plays along the offensive line. “We were really cohesive last year so coming back, I think we will do a little bit better this year.”

The defense is again expected to be strong for the Cougars in 2020 as the squad looks to have better production on offense.

“We want to kick things up offensively and make sure we score a lot of points,” said East Hardy senior quarterback Christian Dove.

East Hardy opens the 2020 season Friday, September 4 at home against Petersburg. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

