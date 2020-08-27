Advertisement

FEMA announces lost wages grant for Virginia

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Virginia for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

FEMA’s grant funding will allow Virginia to provide $300 per week -- on top of the regular unemployment benefit -- to people who are unemployed because of COVID-19. FEMA says it will work with Governor Ralph Northam to implement a system to make this funding available to Virginia residents.

Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of Virginia has now agreed to administer a lost wages program for its residents.

