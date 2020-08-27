First Alert Forecast: Remnants of Hurricane Laura impact this weekend, then drop in humidity

(WHSV) - Staying muggy through Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura brings rain our way for part of the upcoming weekend. While widespread flooding is not expected localized flooding is possible. Saturated areas, especially the Staunton area need to be on high alert with any heavy rain until we can get a dry spell.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, warm and feeling muggy. A few isolated showers and storms for the evening. Not everyone will see rain. Breezy through the early evening but in any storm there can be gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.

A warm evening in the 70s . Partly cloudy overnight and warm, muggy. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower for the morning. Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s. It will be much more humid for the day as tropical moisture starts to move in. An isolated shower for the early afternoon but activity will turn more scattered for late afternoon and the evening. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds in any storm. An isolated severe storm is possible.

Mostly cloudy and muggy overnight with a few on and off scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s with fog.

Expect high humidity through the early weekend (WHSV)

SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Laura will head our way.

Expect rain for most of the day Saturday and it will be muggy and breezy.

For the morning showers will be on and off and spotty at times. More widespread showers and storms for the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall at times and gusty winds in any storm. A severe storm is possible with damaging winds and there is a tornado threat, which is common with tropical systems. Typically tropical tornadoes can spin up very fast and typically they are on the weaker side (60-90mph) but that’s still enough to produce damage. Because these tornadoes can spin up quick it’s important to take shelter immediately if a warning is issued.

Most of the rain will start to taper off before about 6pm. Then become isolated for the evening as a cold front moves through.

RAINFALL: Between Friday and Saturday we expect 0.50″-2″ of rain and there can be locally higher amounts from storms.

WIND: 10-20mph with gusts 25mph (higher terrain up to 30mph)

A widespread flooding risk is not expected. For most areas this will be a rainy, breezy day. However, localized flooding is still possible where creeks are high and saturated areas especially for Staunton. Trees can come down easier with a saturated ground. There is still a tornado threat too for the afternoon.

As we continue into the peak of hurricane season, we do have to watch these remnant storms closely. Flooding is our biggest threat from tropical systems so it’s best to have a plan and be prepared for any flooding potential.

What to expect Saturday (WHSV)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and turning much more comfortable as a cold front crosses. A few spotty to isolated showers for the evening but not widespread and not as heavy as the afternoon. Temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: After the remnants of Laura move out it looks like we are in store for a nice drop in humidity. A beautiful morning with temperatures rising into the 70s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. A pleasant day with plenty to sun. Lows in the low to mid to upper 50s. A comfortable night.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and comfortable, highs range from the mid to upper 70s. Clouds increase later in the day with scattered showers for the overnight hours. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A few isolated showers or a storm for the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

