Former Blue Streak Carico takes over as HHS head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High School football players are happy to have Josh Carico as their head coach.

“He’s a very energetic and an enthusiastic person,” said HHS senior Xander Collazo, who plays running back and strong safety. “He brings a lot to the table, I feel like.”

Carico is preparing for his first season as head coach of the Harrisonburg High School football program. He was named to the position in June after previously serving as an assistant coach at HHS and he was Harrisonburg’s interim head coach during the Blue Streaks’ first-round playoff loss to William Fleming at the end of the 2019 season. He replaced former HHS head coach Chris Thurman. Carico played his high school football at Harrisonburg before joining the football team at nearby Bridgewater College.

During the last few weeks, Carico has been guiding the Blue Streaks through offseason workouts as they prepare to play spring football in 2021 after the VHSL moved the fall sports season in response to COVID-19. He has lofty goals and expectations for the Harrisonburg program.

“To get back to winning Valley District titles first of all but having the numbers grow,” said Carico. “Having support from the community.”

Senior Blake Metcalf believes Carico is the right person for the job.

“There was couple moments where I was like ’Who is going to be our new head coach?’ but I was glad it was him because he’s a good coach,” said Metcalf, a running back and linebacker for HHS. “He’s young, he knows what he is doing.”

Harrisonburg is coming off a 2019 season in which the Blue Streaks went 5-6 overall and made an appearance in the Region 5D playoffs.

With no VHSL sports during the fall of 2020, WHSV is airing three stories each week pertaining to a certain high school athletic program within the Shenandoah Valley. Harrisonburg’s week as the featured high school is August 24-30.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.