Harrisonburg Fire Department helps promote RHSPCA annual Clear the Shelters event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department has teamed up with the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA to promote the annual Clear the Shelters event. The event is on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. RHSPCA’s Executive Director, Huck Nawaz, says they’re looking to do even better than last year.

“We had 28 animals go home in a single day, hoping to accomplish more,” Nawaz said.

With extended hours from 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. you can find your new furry friend at a reduced price.

“All of our adoption fees for cats and dogs will be $25.00,” RHSPCA’s Marketing and Fundraising Manager, Tiffany Corbin, said.

Corbin said that fee includes medical treatment, vaccines, a microchip, and spay/neuter surgery.

“I do want to say we only have a small handful of dogs available for adoption, but we do have over 40 cats and kittens available for adoption,” Nawaz said.

Because of the coronavirus, the adoptions are by appointment only. The RHSPCA suggests you take a look at what animals are available on their website and make an appointment. Appointments last up to one hour, and are limited to only two people.

To make an appointment, visit one of these sites:

Dog Appointments: https://signup.com/go/OfcSdmR

Cat Appointments: https://signup.com/go/nrZpyzG

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.