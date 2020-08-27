Harvest season is underway for apples

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As summer is wrapping up, harvest season is now in session.

The president of Turkey Knob Growers in Timberville, Jaime Williams, said they had a tough start to the year. A late spring frost and freeze wiped out a significant amount of crops. Williams said it was the hardest spring the orchard has had in a long time.

“It’s been fairly significant. Probably one of the worst in terms of frost damage in recent memory,” said Williams.

Harvesting of apples continues through the first week of November. Williams said he’s hoping for high temperatures in the 70′s and 80′s with lows in the 50′s and 60 degree region as harvest continues.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.