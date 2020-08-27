Advertisement

Harvest season is underway for apples

Turkey Knob Growers in Timberville have been very busy during harvesting season.
Turkey Knob Growers in Timberville have been very busy during harvesting season.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As summer is wrapping up, harvest season is now in session.

The president of Turkey Knob Growers in Timberville, Jaime Williams, said they had a tough start to the year. A late spring frost and freeze wiped out a significant amount of crops. Williams said it was the hardest spring the orchard has had in a long time.

“It’s been fairly significant. Probably one of the worst in terms of frost damage in recent memory,” said Williams.

Harvesting of apples continues through the first week of November. Williams said he’s hoping for high temperatures in the 70′s and 80′s with lows in the 50′s and 60 degree region as harvest continues.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta County and Staunton prepare for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Staunton and Augusta County are preparing for Hurricane Laura to make its way to the Shenandoah Valley.

Local

Harrisonburg Fire Department helps promote RHSPCA annual Clear the Shelters event

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
With extended hours from 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. you can find your new furry friend at a reduced price.

Local

Shenandoah County Fire Rescue addresses staffing shortage

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
A few months after this year’s budget was approved for Shenandoah County, Chief Tim Williams has asked the board of supervisors to help solve a long term staffing issue for the county’s first responders.

National

Hurricane Laura leaving devastation on the Gulf Coast

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana early Wednesday morning and brought maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. That kind of intensity doesn’t happen often in the U.S.

Latest News

Local

Byers Street Bistro rebuilds with help from the community

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The Byers Street Bistro is on the way to rebuilding with a lot of help from the Staunton community.

Local

High School marching bands will still march in West Virginia

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
While high school bands may not take to the field in Virginia this fall, over in the mountain state, students will continue to play.

News

Drive Sober or get pulled over

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Ralph Northam kicked off the 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce enforcement and public education campaign on Wednesday to combat impaired driving and prevent alcohol-related injuries and fatalities on Virginia’s roads. According to a press release from the Commonwealth of Virginia, the campaign has been modified to address health and safety concerns seen during the coronavirus pandemic. Periods of increased enforcement will take place from Aug. 26 through Labor Day weekend, and resume around key holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. “This has been a challenging year, and now more than ever, we are all focused on keeping our loved ones safe,” said Northam. “I am asking Virginians to apply the same collective action and shared responsibility that we have harnessed to stop the spread of COVID-19 to reverse the trends of drunk driving. The work of Checkpoint Strikeforce is a critical part of our efforts to reduce the number of fatalities on Virginia’s roads, and the message is simple: if you are old enough to drink, act like it — never get behind the wheel after you have been drinking.” Last year, 31.9 percent of traffic fatalities in Virginia were due to alcohol-related crashes, and 18,648 people were convicted of driving under the influence, according to the press release. During Labor Day weekend alone, Virginia State Police personnel arrested 76 drunk drivers. The Virginia State Police will work through Labor Day weekend as part of Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE). Virginia State Police will participate in this program starting at midnight on Sept. 4 through midnight on Sept. 7. The 2020 Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign launch is supported by new research from Lake Research Partners.

News

Virginia animal shelters rescue 130 cats, dogs from Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thirty cats and dogs will be looking for forever homes in Central Virginia after a total of 130 animals flew in on Wednesday afternoon from Houston, Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura’s landfall. The Richmond SPCA was one of six organizations rescuing some of the animals. “Many of these shelters are prone to flooding in the first place. There are literally animals in those conditions that potentially could drown,” said Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry. The Richmond chapter will take in 10 dogs and 20 cats, which will all be vaccinated, spayed or neutered prior to adoption, according to Kingry, adding that they will all be micro-chipped, and any medical conditions that they are suffering from would be treated. The SPCA says the 130 cats and dogs ended up on the 1,200-mile journey because they were already homeless back in Texas. Apart from getting them to safety, moving the animals to other states also benefited the local Texas shelters. “It relieves those shelters from the burden of caring for those animals during the storm, and it gives them the capacity - after the storm has passed - to come to the aid of pets who may have have been displaced as a result of the storm.” This isn’t the first time the SPCA has taken part in similar efforts; last year, the organization saved four dogs from the Bahamas prior to Hurricane Dorian making landfall. “It’s essential that they get those animals out well in advance of the storm so that they can be brought to safety in places further up the coast,” Kingry added. The Richmond SPCA also started a fundraiser to help cover the costs of the medical needs of the new additions.

Back To School

New school to open in Staunton for Pre-K through third Grade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Church
It will also offer a care room for children of all ages who are involved with virtual learning at a different school but can’t be home alone.

News

Remnants of Hurricane Laura impact this weekend, then drop in humidity

Updated: 1 hour ago
Staying muggy through Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura brings rain our way for part of the upcoming weekend. While widespread flooding is not expected localized flooding is possible. Saturated areas, especially the Staunton area need to be on high alert with any heavy rain until we can get a dry spell. THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, warm and feeling muggy. A few isolated showers and storms for the evening. Not everyone will see rain. Breezy through the early evening but in any storm there can be gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. A warm evening in the 70s . Partly cloudy overnight and warm, muggy. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower for the morning. Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s. It will be much more humid for the day as tropical moisture starts to move in. An isolated shower for the early afternoon but activity will turn more scattered for late afternoon and the evening. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds in any storm. An isolated severe storm is possible. Mostly cloudy and muggy overnight with a few on and off scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s with fog.