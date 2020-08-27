Advertisement

Hurricane Laura leaving devastation on the Gulf Coast

Houses severely damaged from Laura's strong winds
Houses severely damaged from Laura's strong winds(KTRK)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WHSV) — Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana early Wednesday morning and brought maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. That kind of intensity doesn’t happen often in the U.S.

Many areas saw hurricane-force winds, including some people riding out the storm in Orange, Texas, which is 35 miles northwest of where Laura made landfall. They documented the event with a video that showed what hurricane-force winds look like.

Laura posed such a strong threat that the local news stations in Lake Charles, and even the National Weather Service, had to leave.

Today, a chemical fire was caused by Hurricane Laura as destruction occurred at a site that produces pool chlorine and cleaning products near Lake Charles.

In the wake of destruction, coastal Louisiana communities and Lake Charles have roofs ripped off of homes, catastrophic destruction and neighborhoods becoming part of marshes. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles had the dome ripped off of the radar. Radarscope said these kinds of radars can handle up to 134 mile per hour winds.

Laura is now tied for fifth in terms of maximum winds speed at landfall in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

