JMU pauses football workouts due to positive COVID-19 test results

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University has paused football offseason conditioning workouts due to an increase of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

A JMU spokesperson told WHSV workouts have been paused due to five COVID-19 cases. Four are asymptomatic and one is symptomatic (presumed positive). 25 other individuals are in quarantine due to contract tracing. The new positive cases have all occurred since last Friday.

According to JMU: “There is one additional student-athlete in another sport who is positive asymptomatic. Football is the only sport paused at this time and will resume no earlier than Sept. 7.”

Prior to Thursday’s news from JMU, the Dukes’ football program had good results from COVID-19 testing with only two asymptomatic positive results during summer workouts. The athletic department was COVID-19 free when JMU decided to the suspend the 2020 football season in early August. James Madison is currently planning to play a competitive season in the spring of 2021.

