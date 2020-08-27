Advertisement

JMU pauses football workouts due to positive COVID-19 test results

James Madison University has paused football offseason conditioning workouts due to an increase of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
James Madison University has paused football offseason conditioning workouts due to an increase of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University has paused football offseason conditioning workouts due to an increase of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

A JMU spokesperson told WHSV workouts have been paused due to five COVID-19 cases. Four are asymptomatic and one is symptomatic (presumed positive). 25 other individuals are in quarantine due to contract tracing. The new positive cases have all occurred since last Friday.

According to JMU: “There is one additional student-athlete in another sport who is positive asymptomatic. Football is the only sport paused at this time and will resume no earlier than Sept. 7.”

Prior to Thursday’s news from JMU, the Dukes’ football program had good results from COVID-19 testing with only two asymptomatic positive results during summer workouts. The athletic department was COVID-19 free when JMU decided to the suspend the 2020 football season in early August. James Madison is currently planning to play a competitive season in the spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Armstrong named UVA starting quarterback

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Brennan Armstrong has been named the starting quarterback for the University of Virginia.

News

Broadway Bruins claim first RCBL Championship since 1938

Updated: 22 hours ago
Broadway Bruins claim first RCBL Championship since 1938

Sports

UVA and Virginia Tech to meet in season opener for both teams

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The UVA and Virginia Tech football teams will meet in the season opener for both squads in 2020.

Sports

O’Kelly named to FCS Punter of the Year Watch List

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison senior Harry O’Kelly has been named to the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award Watch List, the Augusta Sports Council announced on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

2020 RCBL Finals - Game 4

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT
|
2020 RCBL Finals - Game 4

Sports

Broadway sweeps New Market to win first RCBL Championship since 1938

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The Broadway Bruins defeated New Market, 10-5, Tuesday night in game four of the RCBL Finals.

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 5 - Greg Madia (part 2)

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 5 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck talks is joined by Greg Madia for part two of their conversation.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 5 - Greg Madia (part 2)

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Timeout with TJ: Episode 5 - Greg Madia (part 2)

Sports

VHSL School of the Week: Harrisonburg

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
With no VHSL sports during the fall of 2020, WHSV is airing three stories each week pertaining to a certain high school athletic program within the Shenandoah Valley.

Harrisonburg

COVID-19 protocol questions arise from RCBL game at JMU

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:06 AM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Sunday’s Rockingham County Baseball game played at JMU’s Eagle Field had some questioning the COVID-19 guidelines in place.