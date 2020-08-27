Lineage in downtown Harrisonburg receives state “Outstanding Business” award

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One retail shop you can find at Agora Downtown Market in Harrisonburg has received the “Outstanding Business” award from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Lineage was started by Paul Hansbarger from his garage, and now four years later the store has grown into a retail store and workshop in the Friendly City.

“It’s amazing to see the hard work of our team and family pay off and be recognized on the state level,” Hansbarger said.

Lineage was nominated for this award by the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.

“Lineage has played a big part in our downtown business community,” Hansbarger said. “We have people come in from Richmond, Charlottesville or DC for the day just to visit our shop and then I tell [customers] about all the great restaurants, breweries and other shops that we have in town.”

For more information on Lineage, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.