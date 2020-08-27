Advertisement

Lord & Taylor is closing all its stores

The high-end retailer has been in business for 194 years
Lord & Taylor is closing all of its stores after 194 years in business
Lord & Taylor is closing all of its stores after 194 years in business(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The first department store in the United States is closing its doors for good after filing for bankruptcy on August 2.

Lord & Taylor announced Thursday it will shut down all 38 remaining stores.

The high-end retailer has been in business for 194 years.

The bankruptcy plan originally called for the company to leave some locations open, but the retailer said it was a better financial decision to close all of them.

The liquidator for the company said customers can expect deep discounts on merchandise, both in stores and online.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kenosha protests peaceful after night of chaos and shootings

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

State

Science Museum of Virginia reopening Labor Day weekend

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
After being closed to the public for six months, the Science Museum of Virginia will be reopening on Labor Day weekend.

National

Aerial: Chemical plant fire in La. after Hurricane Laura hits

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
A chemical plant fire is being investigated in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Local

Augusta County supervisors adopt new solar rules, funding for schools

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Augusta County leaders adopted new guidelines regarding utility solar Wednesday night. Supervisors also voted to give the school board $1.3 million of fund balance money for operating expenses.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast: First death reported; shelter in place for chemical fire

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane more than 170 miles inland, drenching central Louisiana.

News

Bridgewater’s Smiles for Life ensures its office is safe to visit

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of WHSV newscast

National

AP source: NBA players decide to continue season after protest

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

Local

Sentara RMH receives recognition awards from American Heart Association/American Stroke Association

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Sentara RMH announced on Thursday that they have received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

State

VCU now using residence halls to isolate students as COVID-19 cases increase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
School officials point to a cluster of positive cases - 44 in total - that came from the university’s athletics program as the need for the additional space.

National Politics

TikTok CEO resigns amid US pressure to sell video app

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok has hundreds of millions of users globally, but its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about potential censorship of videos and possible access to users' data.