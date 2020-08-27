Advertisement

Man convicted in Virginia child abuse case after DNA match found in rape kit backlog project

Dyron R. Williams is now the first person convicted in Virginia's rape kit backlog project.
Dyron R. Williams is now the first person convicted in Virginia's rape kit backlog project.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania County man is now the first person convicted in Virginia’s rape kit backlog project.

Dyron R. Williams, 26, pleaded guilty to child abuse and neglect after being identified in a DNA profile developed from evidence collected at the scene and then matched in a national database.

Williams, who is already incarcerated on separate charges, was sentenced to five years - with three years and six months suspended - to run consecutively with his current sentence.

“This case shows why we worked so hard to eliminate Virginia’s backlog and test every single PERK kit,” said Attorney General Herring in a news release“Testing these kits and entering the DNA into the national database help law enforcement identify suspects, link crimes committed by unknown or known suspects, make our communities safer, and hold individuals who commit these heinous crimes accountable.”

Last month, Attorney General Mark Herring said Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated.

AG Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated ]

The PERK testing initiative, costing $3.4 million, is one part of Attorney General Herring’s larger effort to change the culture around sexual violence in Virginia.

As a result of eliminating Virginia’s untested kit backlog:

  • 2,665 kits were tested
  • 851 DNA profiles have been uploaded into CODIS, the national Combined DNA Index System
  • 354 “hits” have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation
  • At least one charge after identification through the PERK backlog project, with more anticipated as localities, continue to reopen and investigate cases

Several dozen additional cases from the testing remain under review or investigation by law enforcement agencies around the Commonwealth.

