New school to open in Staunton for Pre-K through third Grade

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — A new school and child care program will be opening this fall for students Pre-K through third grade.

Anna’s House is located on the campus of the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind but is not a part of that school.

Christi Crittenden, the executive director, said she was planning to create a pre-school and early childhood education program.

When Pre-K, kindergarten, first and second grade were announced to no longer be part of the upcoming school year at Stuart Hall School, a few teachers approached Crittenden to see how they could be a part of Anna’s House.

“To have it go through elementary school is just unique. No one else offers that in Staunton,” Crittenden said.

Anna’s House will offer a full curriculum, including math, science, reading, history, Spanish, physical education and music.

It will also offer a care room for children of all ages who are involved with virtual learning at a different school but can’t be home alone.

“We really hope to create a place that’s kind of peaceful and steady for children while everything is so changing and up and down,” Christi Crittenden, Executive Director, said

Crittenden said the community has been a great help with getting Anna’s House started with donations of supplies.

“It’s so indicative of who Staunton is. It’s just a really wonderful community, where people really care about each other and support each other. It’s not a competitive environment. It’s a collegial environment, and it’s exciting,” Crittenden said.

Crittenden said Anna’s House is following CDC guidelines for the coronavirus.

