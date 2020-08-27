Advertisement

New school to open in Staunton for Pre-K through third Grade

Anna's House classroom.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — A new school and child care program will be opening this fall for students Pre-K through third grade.

Anna’s House is located on the campus of the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind but is not a part of that school.

Christi Crittenden, the executive director, said she was planning to create a pre-school and early childhood education program.

When Pre-K, kindergarten, first and second grade were announced to no longer be part of the upcoming school year at Stuart Hall School, a few teachers approached Crittenden to see how they could be a part of Anna’s House.

“To have it go through elementary school is just unique. No one else offers that in Staunton,” Crittenden said.

Anna’s House will offer a full curriculum, including math, science, reading, history, Spanish, physical education and music.

It will also offer a care room for children of all ages who are involved with virtual learning at a different school but can’t be home alone.

“We really hope to create a place that’s kind of peaceful and steady for children while everything is so changing and up and down,” Christi Crittenden, Executive Director, said

Crittenden said the community has been a great help with getting Anna’s House started with donations of supplies.

“It’s so indicative of who Staunton is. It’s just a really wonderful community, where people really care about each other and support each other. It’s not a competitive environment. It’s a collegial environment, and it’s exciting,” Crittenden said.

Crittenden said Anna’s House is following CDC guidelines for the coronavirus.

For more information on how to enroll, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

