Pendleton Community Care, Valley Health Care, Inc. receive resource funding

Money
Money(AP Images)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — W. Va. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced Thursday that $5,568,607 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services health center cluster grant program will go towards providing support and resources for health centers across West Virginia.

Among those health centers are Valley Health Care, Inc. and Pendleton Community Care. Valley Health Care, Inc. has been awarded $186,620, and Pendleton Community Care has been awarded $76,668, according to a news release from Sen. Capito.

The other health care systems which received awards are as follows: Community Care of West Virginia; Womencare, Inc.; Valley Health Systems, Inc.; E.A. Hawse Health Center, Inc.; Community Health Systems, Inc.; Cabin Creek Health Center, Inc.; Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Inc.; Wirt County Health Services Association, Inc.; Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers, Inc.; New River Health Association, Inc.; Tug River Health Association, Inc.; West Virginia University; Bluestone Health Association, Inc.; Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Inc.; Shenandoah Valley Medical Systems, Inc.; Monroe County Health Center; Rainelle Medical Center, Inc.; Change, Inc.; Belington Community Medical Services Association, Inc.; Williamson Health and Wellness Center; Lincoln County Primary Care Center; Monongahela Valley Association; Clay Battelle Health Services Assoc.; Richie County Primary Care Assoc.; Mountaineer Community Health Center Inc.; Roane Co. Family Health Care, Inc.

