Remnants of Hurricane Laura, what to expect locally

Local impacts
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Laura will head our way and make the main impact Saturday.

Expect rain for most of the day Saturday and it will be muggy and breezy.

For the morning showers will be on and off and spotty at times. More widespread showers and storms for the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall at times and gusty winds in any storm. A severe storm is possible with damaging winds and there is a tornado threat, which is common with tropical systems. Typically tropical tornadoes can spin up very fast and typically they are on the weaker side (60-90mph) but that’s still enough to produce damage. Because these tornadoes can spin up quick it’s important to take shelter immediately if a warning is issued.

Most of the rain will start to taper off before about 6pm. Then become isolated for the evening as a cold front moves through.

RAINFALL: Between Friday and Saturday we expect 0.50″-2″ of rain and there can be locally higher amounts from storms.

WIND: 10-20mph with gusts 25mph (higher terrain up to 30mph)

A widespread flooding risk is not expected. For most areas this will be a rainy, breezy day. However, localized flooding is still possible where creeks are high and saturated areas especially for Staunton. Trees can come down easier with a saturated ground. There is still a tornado threat for the afternoon.

Tropical tornadoes can spin up very quick and it can be extremely difficult to forecast an exact area where they may form. We know the front right side of the center of the low is the more favored area which would be to our south. However sometimes tropical tornadoes can be unpredictable. Typically these spin up fast so if a warning is issued, get to your safe place immediately.

As we continue into the peak of hurricane season, we do have to watch these remnant storms closely. Flooding is our biggest threat from tropical systems so it’s best to have a plan and be prepared for any flooding potential.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

