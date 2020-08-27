Advertisement

Science Museum of Virginia reopening Labor Day weekend

The Science Museum of Virginia is offering $5 off for new members.
The Science Museum of Virginia is offering $5 off for new members.(NBC12/Science Museum of Virginia)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After being closed to the public for six months, the Science Museum of Virginia will be reopening on Labor Day weekend.

While staff are excited to welcome community members back into the building and eager to discuss all things science with curious guests, the Museum has made adjustments to help ensure a safe environment for all who enter the building.

The Museum has enhanced cleaning procedures, installed hands-free door handles in the restrooms and adjusted HVAC systems to increase the amount of outside air flow.

Shop4Science will remain closed when the Museum reopens.

The popular traveling exhibition “Giant Insects” will now be on display through November 1.

In addition, the Museum has implemented new operating policies for guests, which includes:

  • To moderate the flow of guests, the Museum is offering timed tickets with pre-reserved entry times.
  • To allow for proper social distancing, only 12 guests will be admitted every 15 minutes.
  • Tickets are available for pre-purchase by phone and online only to encourage touch-free or low-touch entry to the Museum. Members will need to use the same phone or online system to reserve their entry time.
  • All guests 10 and older are required to wear their own masks while at the Museum. It is recommended that guests ages 3 to 9 also wear a mask.
  • Guests will be directed to follow a pre-determined flow through designated entrance and exit doors, and through open exhibits, which will be “Speed,” “Boost!” and “Giant Insects” during the first few weeks of operation. Some experiences within those exhibits will be closed. Hand sanitizing stations are available at each interactive exhibit.
  • Only one party at a time may ride in the elevators or be in the restroom at the same time.

From Sept. 2-4, the museum will be open for members only.

The museum will open for all guests on Sept. 5 and will be open on Labor Day (Sept. 7).

Starting September 13, the Museum’s new operating hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Museum will be closed on Mondays for deep cleaning.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Augusta County supervisors adopt new solar rules, funding for schools

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Augusta County leaders adopted new guidelines regarding utility solar Wednesday night. Supervisors also voted to give the school board $1.3 million of fund balance money for operating expenses.

News

Bridgewater’s Smiles for Life ensures its office is safe to visit

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of WHSV newscast

Local

Sentara RMH receives recognition awards from American Heart Association/American Stroke Association

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Sentara RMH announced on Thursday that they have received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

State

VCU now using residence halls to isolate students as COVID-19 cases increase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
School officials point to a cluster of positive cases - 44 in total - that came from the university’s athletics program as the need for the additional space.

Latest News

Back To School

10,000 Chromebooks delayed from reaching Richmond Public Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Richmond Public Schools (RPS) says about 10,000 additional Chromebooks will not be delivered on time due to supply and demand.

State

FEMA announces lost wages grant for Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
FEMA’s grant funding will allow Virginia to provide $300 per week -- on top of the regular unemployment benefit -- to people who are unemployed because of COVID-19.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,121 on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Thursday, August 27, Virginia has had 116,579 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Foster Fuels sends fuel trucks to areas hit by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
More than 45 trucks have been deployed to areas near the border of Texas and Louisiana.

Local

Central Shenandoah Health District to discontinue COVID-19 hotline, shift staff to contact tracing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
A regional COVID-19 hotline in the Central Shenandoah Health District will be discontinued on Monday, August 31.

Local

Lineage in downtown Harrisonburg receives state “Outstanding Business” award

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Lineage was started by Paul Hansbarger from his garage and now four years later has grown into a retail store and workshop in the Friendly City.