Science Museum of Virginia reopening Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After being closed to the public for six months, the Science Museum of Virginia will be reopening on Labor Day weekend.

While staff are excited to welcome community members back into the building and eager to discuss all things science with curious guests, the Museum has made adjustments to help ensure a safe environment for all who enter the building.

The Museum has enhanced cleaning procedures, installed hands-free door handles in the restrooms and adjusted HVAC systems to increase the amount of outside air flow.

Shop4Science will remain closed when the Museum reopens.

The popular traveling exhibition “Giant Insects” will now be on display through November 1.

In addition, the Museum has implemented new operating policies for guests, which includes:

To moderate the flow of guests, the Museum is offering timed tickets with pre-reserved entry times.

To allow for proper social distancing, only 12 guests will be admitted every 15 minutes.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase by phone and online only to encourage touch-free or low-touch entry to the Museum. Members will need to use the same phone or online system to reserve their entry time.

All guests 10 and older are required to wear their own masks while at the Museum. It is recommended that guests ages 3 to 9 also wear a mask.

Guests will be directed to follow a pre-determined flow through designated entrance and exit doors, and through open exhibits, which will be “ Speed ,” “ Boost! ” and “ Giant Insects ” during the first few weeks of operation. Some experiences within those exhibits will be closed. Hand sanitizing stations are available at each interactive exhibit.

Only one party at a time may ride in the elevators or be in the restroom at the same time.

From Sept. 2-4, the museum will be open for members only.

The museum will open for all guests on Sept. 5 and will be open on Labor Day (Sept. 7).

Starting September 13, the Museum’s new operating hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Museum will be closed on Mondays for deep cleaning.

