Sentara RMH receives recognition awards from American Heart Association/American Stroke Association

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) —Sentara RMH announced on Thursday that they have received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, a press release from Sentara RMH said.

According to the press release, Sentara RMH has also received two related recognitions; the Target: Stroke Elite Award and the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award. The stroke award was given for meeting quality measures developed to reduce the time between a patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment, and the diabetes award was given for the hospital’s compliance with guidelines tailored to meet the needs of stroke patients with Type 2 diabetes.

“We all hear that ’time is brain,’ which means that the sooner the patient reaches us for any stroke-like symptoms, the sooner we can start helping them,” said Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, stroke medical director at Sentara RMH, in the release. “Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, our hospital is safe and ready to take care of our patients who need us. So please call 911 as soon as you are experiencing any stroke-like symptoms, or if someone you know is.”

Sentara RMH says that according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, strokes are the number five cause of death, and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds.

