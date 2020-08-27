Advertisement

Shenandoah County Fire Rescue addresses staffing shortage

Chief Williams said this is a problem they're trying to solve now before more calls are unanswered.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A few months after this year’s budget was approved for Shenandoah County, Chief Tim Williams has asked the board of supervisors to help solve a long term staffing issue for the county’s first responders.

“Our current staffing will not allow us to catch the calls in a timely manner,” Chief Williams said. “There will never be enough resources to handle everything in the county, but we need to at least minimize those days.”

Williams is asking the county to hire 14 additional full-time crew members to help respond to emergencies throughout the county. He said not all stations are staffed 24/7 and when one department can not respond to a call, it puts a burden on others.

“We have communities right now that certain times of the week, there are no EMS resources in those communities, so what we’re looking for is to make things equal,” Williams said.

For some departments like Mount Jackson Rescue and Fire Department and Conicville Volunteer Fire Department, calls can be unanswered because they may be responding to another call already.

“The Mount Jackson Rescue and Fire Department answered 1,150 in 2019, of that 1,150, they did not have enough resources to answer 63,” Williams said.

Another 53 calls Mount Jackson could not respond to because they were already out, leaving more than 100 times where a different fire company had to respond to the service area.

Williams said now he is just trying to talk to the county about the help. He said its been an ongoing issue he wants to solve now.

“We have a great fire and rescue system and the folks are doing phenomenal work,” Williams said. “We’re just too thin, we need help.”

Staying muggy through Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura brings rain our way for part of the upcoming weekend. While widespread flooding is not expected localized flooding is possible. Saturated areas, especially the Staunton area need to be on high alert with any heavy rain until we can get a dry spell. THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, warm and feeling muggy. A few isolated showers and storms for the evening. Not everyone will see rain. Breezy through the early evening but in any storm there can be gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. A warm evening in the 70s . Partly cloudy overnight and warm, muggy. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower for the morning. Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s. It will be much more humid for the day as tropical moisture starts to move in. An isolated shower for the early afternoon but activity will turn more scattered for late afternoon and the evening. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds in any storm. An isolated severe storm is possible. Mostly cloudy and muggy overnight with a few on and off scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s with fog.