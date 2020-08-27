Staunton man charged after breaking into three vehicles

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested a man who had broken into several vehicles.

According to a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department, 18-year-old Parker Dean Hebron of Staunton has been charged with three separate offenses of entering a vehicle with the intent to commit any crime and three separate offenses of petit larceny, one offense for each car he broke into. Hebron was also charged with one count of credit card theft.

The investigation began on Aug. 20 when the Waynesboro Police Department began investigating a complaint about a vehicle being broken into in the city’s York Drive area. Hebron has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.