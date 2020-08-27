Advertisement

VCU now using residence halls to isolate students as COVID-19 cases increase

Honors College residential housing.
Honors College residential housing.(NBC12)
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is now using residence halls to isolate students as COVID-19 cases increase on campus.

School officials point to a cluster of positive cases - 44 in total - that came from the university’s athletics program as the need for the additional space.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 26, there are 79 students with COVID-19 and 12 staff members. The school launched an online dashboard to report daily updates. The school reports its percent positivity rate for testing, however, as 2 percent - much lower than the state average.

Plans to convert the Honors College residence housing into overflow space for the VCU Health System started in March. At the time, students said the school never told them about the project.

VCU begins to prepare student dorms for non-COVID-19 patients ]

“Our trust was violated. Our privacy was violated and we feel like we were forgotten,” freshman Leah Tyrell said.

VCU said in a statement in part:

“Unfortunately this work began before we were able to notify students and their families of this emergency decision. We apologize and we are operating in a crisis situation with many moving parts ... There is every intention to return the building to Honors College housing once the crisis has passed.”

Since the Honors College housing was originally built as a hospital, only minor modifications were made. The beds are in addition to more than 50 that were reserved in the Gladding Residence Center III, for a total of 160 isolation beds on campus.

School officials say they are now working to relocate any classes, office and labs impacted by the change.

