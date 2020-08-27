Advertisement

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,121 on Thursday

1,642,867 tests have been run for the virus in Virginia, with 116,579 positive cases.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of August 27, 2020.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of August 27, 2020.(Virginia Department of Health)
By Madison Greer
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As of Thursday, August 27, Virginia has had 116,579 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,121 case increase since Wednesday, out of 19,459 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 5.8% of the newest tests coming back positive. Twelve additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 2,527.

On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well.

For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down.

On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.

On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.

State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data.

For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes.

Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower.

Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,915 hospital beds available and no Virginia hospitals reporting any supply problems – although 2 licensed nursing facilities are reporting PPE supply problems.

The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day.

The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of August 27

By August 27, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 111,484 confirmed cases and 5,095 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

"Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

Those positive test results are out of total tests administered in Virginia, which included 1,521,180 PCR tests and 121,687 antibody tests (The Dept. of Health announced in May that they would break testing data down by diagnostic and antibody tests.)

A lot of the testing has been conducted through health department-sponsored community testing events around the commonwealth, through which state health officials have said the goal is to get tests into areas in the most need, and those events do not turn anyone away, regardless of symptoms.

Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 7.1% Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. At the start of May, that percentage was standing steadily around 17%, but with increased testing and decreased case rates, it’s come down over time. However, some localities have higher percentages, as outlined in our “local cases” section below.

At this point, 9,391 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 2,527 have died of causes related to the disease.

The hospitalization and death numbers are totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, which then report it to the state health department.

The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the pandemic and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data.

The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and are broken down by zip code here, if you want to track cases on a neighborhood level.

Where are our local cases?

The department’s breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, demographic breakdowns, and testing numbers, as well as breakdowns by health district.

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. August 27. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart at the bottom of this article.

Numbers sometimes decrease day to day when the health department determines that a test initially reported in one locality was actually for a resident of another city, county, or state.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 3,145 total cases

• Augusta County - 353 (+4 from Wednesday)

• Bath County - 4

• Buena Vista - 72 (+1 from Wednesday)

• Harrisonburg - 1,179 (+18 from Wednesday)

• Highland County - 6

• Lexington - 42 (+1 from Wednesday)

• Rockbridge County - 84 (+2 from Wednesday)

• Rockingham County - 1,022 (+11 from Wednesday)

• Staunton - 170 (+3 from Wednesday)

• Waynesboro - 213 (+3 from Wednesday)

Outbreaks: 26, with 8 in long-term care facilities, 1 in a healthcare setting, 15 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 1 in an educational setting | 761 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 41,824

Local percent positive: 7.5%

Lord Fairfax Health District: 2,778 total cases

• Clarke County - 77 (+1 from Wednesday)

• Frederick County - 758 (+3 from Wednesday)

• Page County - 358

• Shenandoah County - 763 (+1 from Wednesday)

• Warren County - 390 (+2 from Wednesday)

• Winchester - 432 (-4 from Wednesday)

Outbreaks: 32, with 12 in long-term care facilities, 7 in healthcare settings, 12 in congregate settings, and 1 in a correctional facility | 876 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 45,037

Local percent positive: 6.2%

Recovery

Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data for every single confirmed case. Individual health districts may track cases as "active" and "non-active," but that data is not published anywhere in aggregate.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more. Their online dashboard indicates that, as of August 27, at least 14,764 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,174.

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department.

Hardy County: 71 total COVID-19 cases.

Pendleton County: 43 total COVID-19 cases.

Grant County: 138 total COVID-19 cases.

Timing of VDH data

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website is updating with the latest statewide numbers somewhere between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day.

The numbers that appear on that list are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department’s numbers reflect those new results.

Reporting by local health districts

Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester.

The statewide situation in Virginia

On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. An executive order for the Hampton Roads area was placed on Friday, July 21, meaning the area’s restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Northam said that the eastern region of the commonwealth has seen an increase in the percent positivity rate of COVID-19 cases. The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

Virginia officially entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1. Nonessential retail businesses are permitted to fully open, along with restaurants, as long as there is no bar seating. Gyms can be open at 75% capacity, and entertainment venues can be open at 50% capacity. There is a 250-person gathering limit.

Executive Order 63 will remain in effect for the foreseeable future, making it mandatory for almost all Virginians to wear face coverings when entering businesses. You can learn how that can be enforced here.

Executive Order 55, the ‘Stay at Home’ order first signed by Northam on March 30, is now a ‘Safer at Home’ order, encouraging Virginians to continue staying home whenever possible as the safest way to prevent COVID-19′s spread and specifically telling Virginians vulnerable to the virus to stay home except for essential needs.

Virginia's state of emergency, which was originally set until June 10, was extended by Governor Northam on May 26 to run indefinitely.

The Virginia Supreme Court’s judicial emergency, which suspended all non-essential, non-emergency court hearings, expired on May 17 and court hearings across most of Virginia resumed on Monday, May 18. But a few weeks later, on June 8, the Supreme Court of Virginia acted on Gov. Northam’s request to halt all eviction proceedings through at least June 28.

DMV offices in Virginia began gradually reopening on Monday, May 18, and continue to open up more customer service centers around the state for appointments to handle business that can only be carried out in-person.

Extensions have been granted to people with expiring credentials for themselves or their vehicles, like licenses and registrations, and Virginia State Police have not been enforcing inspections.

More information on Virginia entering Phase 3 can be found here.

What to know about preventing the virus

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

It spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract the virus by touching those objects or surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent or antiviral medication to treat COVID-19. The best way to avoid illness is preventing exposure, which is why governments around the world have implemented Stay at Home orders.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Foster Fuels sends fuel trucks to areas hit by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
More than 45 trucks have been deployed to areas near the border of Texas and Louisiana.

Local

Central Shenandoah Health District to discontinue COVID-19 hotline, shift staff to contact tracing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
A regional COVID-19 hotline in the Central Shenandoah Health District will be discontinued on Monday, August 31.

Local

Lineage in downtown Harrisonburg receives state “Outstanding Business” award

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Lineage was started by Paul Hansbarger from his garage and now four years later has grown into a retail store and workshop in the Friendly City.

News

Students march on campus following spirit rock defacement

Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As students at James Madison University returned back to class on Wednesday, hundreds gathered in front of the spirit rock on campus to demand the university take action after being defaced twice in a matter of days. “I didn’t want to start my senior year off with a march, but I did it because I had to,” Daerenz Lyons, the march organizer, said. “We want people to feel like they don’t have to wait till its too late to kind of stand up for this.” The “Spirit Rock” at James Madison University is a symbol of expression and is constantly changing with new designs by students. Recently some of the paint and wording in support of the Black Lives Matter movement had been removed. The rock was repainted with similar wording, but just a few days later, the paint was again removed. “Within a week’s time it was also vandalized again, and they chiseled off, the no justice no peace it’s obviously very clear they were trying to send a message,” Lyons said. The group of students marched from the spirit rock to different parts of campus including Wilson Hall, Bridgeforth Stadium and Alumnae Hall, splitting off into smaller groups where students sat and demanded action across campus for what happened. “We want a zero-tolerance policy and we want the fact that the rock being vandalized we want it to be addressed,” Lyons said. “We want it to be condemned so nobody feels like they can get away with doing again.” The march ended at Alumnae Hall on the Quad where many of the university’s administrators’ offices are located. Norman Jones, a student at the march, said what it really comes down to is hearing from the people who are responsible for the campus. “It’s not us attacking it, us saying you made these statements, this is the characters you’ve professed,” Jones said. “We just want to see that measured out in action.” Tim Miller, Vice President of Student Affairs, was at the march to stand in support with students. He said shortly after the march a group of administrators met with the organizers of the march to talk about a zero-tolerance policy. Last Friday, the university released a statement that said this kind of vandalism does not constitute protected speech and will not be tolerated, and cameras have been installed that are aimed at the rock.

Latest News

News

JMU remembers alumni Alison Parker

Updated: 15 hours ago
Wednesday marks five years since two journalists at WDBJ-7 in Roanoke, Alison Parker and Adam Ward, both died after being shot while conducting a live TV interview. “Does it feel like its been five years? There are days where it feels like its been 50 years and there are days where it feels like it was five minutes ago,” Ryan Parkhurst, a former professor of Alison Parker, said. Parker was an alumna at James Madison University where she has left a lasting legacy at the School of Media Arts and Design. The university continues to honor her memory and in 2017 JMU’s SMAD TV Studio was renamed the Alison Bailey Parker Studio. Parker’s Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards are on display in the hallways of Harrison Hall. Along with many other items honoring her career. Parkhurst said its a legacy he teaches his students to live up to every year. “I talk to my students every single year about her,” Parkhurst said. “I talk about the type of person she was the type of journalist she was the type of empathy she had in the people she was reporting on and her legacy here for me is keeping her memory alive.” Each year since 2015, a student in JMU’s SMAD program is awarded a scholarship in honor of Parker. Kate Merriman, who was awarded the scholarship two years ago and is now a reporter for WMBF in Myrtle Beach, said Parker has really shaped her into the reporter she is today. “She’s definitely has played a major role in inspiring me where I am today to be a journalist,” Merriman said. “To fight for the truth, to tell the stories and I think that will continually live on at JMU and the SMAD program.” Merriman said when she was a student her classmates and herself could always feel a presence from Parker as they walked to class in Harrison hall.

News

Bridgewater’s Smiles for Life ensures its office is safe to visit

Updated: 15 hours ago
For the first six weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states, including Virginia, required dental offices to close except for emergency care. Bridgewater’s Smiles for Life dental office reopened to patients during the first week of May and has been very busy ever since. Although many may be hesitant to visit the dentist during the pandemic, because you are exposed with your mouth open, Smiles for Life Office Manager and Hygienist Becky McIntyre says its dental office is actually very safe compared to a lot of other places in the community. “I am absolutely convinced and pretty passionate at the fact that the dental office is one of the safest places you can be,” McIntyre said. She also explained how dentists have always followed what is known as “universal precautions,” which includes mask and glove-wearing, disinfecting and sterilization of tools, prior to COVID-19. She added, “dealing with germs is not something new for dentists.” Because of the coronavirus, Smiles for Life has added to their current safety precautions, with many more such as patient and employee screenings upon arrival, Plexiglas barriers, a socially distant waiting room, new suction tools and complete office air filtration. “There’s a unit on the entire air conditioning/heating system that’s in the ductwork, that’s supposed to clear 99% of molds, bacterias, viruses,” McIntyre said, “And then we also in every room have portable air filtration units, and about every four minutes it actually cleans the air in that room.” In addition to this, staff also has the option to shower and change their clothes before returning home. McIntyre says the surgeons typically shower, and many other staff members bring a change of clothes as to not wear their dirty scrubs home. Smiles for Life has had one team member test positive for COVID-19, but are confident the safety measures in place are working and the office is safe, because no one else in the office, not even the doctor she works right alongside, tested positive for the virus afterward. The team member only worked one day while unknowingly contagious, and then got tested for the virus after having minor cold-like symptoms, and everyone else in the office has since been tested and received a negative result. McIntyre believes the air filtration system at Smiles for Life really does help eliminate germs and prevented anyone else from getting sick.

News

Broadway Bruins claim first RCBL Championship since 1938

Updated: 16 hours ago
Broadway Bruins claim first RCBL Championship since 1938

State

75,000 COVID-19 nasal swab tests from UVA to be distributed across Virginia

Updated: 16 hours ago
75,000 COVID-19 nasal swab tests, designed by doctors and engineers at the University of Virginia, are slated to be distributed across the commonwealth weekly to help with high-priority testing measures.

Back To School

Counselor says to keep kids on a flexible schedule during virtual learning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
This year, multiple school districts in the Shenandoah Valley started the academic year virtually. Experts say it can be helpful to keep students on similar schedules as if they were participating in in-person learning.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago