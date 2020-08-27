Advertisement

Virginia Senate approves changes to police assault law

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WDBJ)
By Denise Lavoie, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would eliminate a six-month mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.

The bill was approved despite strenuous objections from Republicans who said it disrespects police at a time when they have come under attack during nationwide protests.

Democrats said the legislation does not minimize the crime of assaulting a police officer, but instead makes a distinction between serious assaults and minor assaults.

The bill keeps the charge as a felony, but gives a judge or jury discretion to reduce it to a misdemeanor if there is no bodily injury or if someone’s culpability is slight because of diminished capacity or a developmental disorder.

