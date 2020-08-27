Advertisement

Wanted: Odell Robinson

Odell Robinson, 42, is wanted by the local police.
Odell Robinson, 42, is wanted by the local police.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Odell Robinson, 42, is wanted by the local police.

Robinson is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for grand larceny and breaking and entering.

He is known to be from Laurel, Md., according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: April Marie May

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
April Marie May, 35, is wanted by the local police.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Claudia Juarez Cabrera

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
Claudia Juarez Cabrera, 33, is wanted by the local police.

Crime

Waynesboro man charged with second-degree murder

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Police have arrested and charged a Waynesboro man in connection with a murder investigation from April.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Tracy D. Farrell

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Tracy D. Farrell, 50, is wanted by the local police.

Latest News

Special Reports

Police reopen case of Kelly Bergh-Dove disappearance

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Nina Baratti
Kelly Bergh-Dove was abducted 38 years ago, while working overnight at a Harrisonburg gas station. Nearly 40 years later, Harrisonburg Police has reopened her investigation.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Thomas Druery Ford

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Thomas Druery Ford, 20, is wanted by the local police.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Jennifer Lynn Witchley

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
Jennifer Lynn Witchley, 40, is wanted by local police.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Bryson William Michael

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Bryson William Michael, 47, is wanted by the local police.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Gary Lee Foley

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Gary Lee Foley, 57, is wanted by the local police.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: James Copeland

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
James Copeland, 67, is wanted by the local police.