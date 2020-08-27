Wanted: Odell Robinson

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Odell Robinson, 42, is wanted by the local police.

Robinson is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for grand larceny and breaking and entering.

He is known to be from Laurel, Md., according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

