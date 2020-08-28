Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DeLauter's sensational summer in the Valley

Updated: 39 minutes ago
DeLauter's sensational summer in the Valley

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

Staunton

Mary Baldwin University begins fall semester with virtual and in-person learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
MBU began the fall semester with hybrid learning and the "Back to Baldwin" plan to keep students on campus safe.

News

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin; Jacob Blake no longer in restraints

Updated: 1 hour ago
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. The Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing to Sept. 25 during a brief hearing that was streamed online. Rittenhouse, who is being held, did not appear. Blake’s shooting — which left him paralyzed and was caught on cellphone video — sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha, making it the latest focal point in a reckoning over policing and racial injustice that has gripped the country since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The protests devolved into violence and vandalism at some points, and the Kenosha police chief told reporters Friday that just under 50 people have been arrested. The National Guard was called in to help patrol the streets, and the commander of the force said Friday over 1,000 guard members had been deployed heading into the weekend when more protests are expected. . On Tuesday, the third night of protests, Rittenhouse, a white teen who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, was caught on cellphone video as he walked Kenosha’s streets with other armed civilians, saying he was protecting businesses from vandalism. Prosecutors have accused him of killing two men who tried to disarm him and wounding a third. His lawyers have argued he was acting in self-defense.

Latest News

Weather

Strong storms impact Connecticut Thursday afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Strong storms moved through the state of Connecticut Thursday evening.

Local

UVA researcher charged with theft of trade secrets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Authorities have arrested a Chinese national on federal charges after he allegedly took trade secrets from the University of Virginia.

News

Mary Baldwin University begins fall semester with virtual and in-person learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mary Baldwin university’s fall semester began this week and like so many others across the country classrooms looked a lot different. Classes this week included a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning at MBU. The university said it’s focusing on key practices to keep the campus safe during the pandemic. For example, being constant communication with faculty, students and parents with the university’s COVID-19 email. Some students on campus say the university has done its part and it is now up to the students. Corrina and Mary are both juniors at MBU. “There is a certain level of personal responsibility that we have to take so I wouldn’t put it all on the university. But I would say from everything that they have told us and all the things they put in place, I definitely feel they have done their part,” said Corrina. “So I think they are trying by doing the whole attendance sheets and appointments for the wait room and all the tables are separated but its only going to go to certain length until people stop doing what they don’t want to do,” said Mary. Dr. Darren Jones is the associate vice president of student engagement at Mary Baldwin University. Dr. Jones said being a small university allows the community to look out for one another. “Not only are they caring about each other, but they will report if someone else is violating that sense of responsibility and accountability that we want them to embody,” Dr. Jones explained. MBU continues to update their COVID-19 reporting dashboard daily.

Local

UVA to begin in-person classes on Sept. 8

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
The University of Virginia will welcome back students for in-person classes on Sept. 8.

Local

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing/endangered person

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.

Local

Covidwise app has more than 450,000 downloads in three weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
Since Virginia was the first state in the country to roll out a COVID-19 exposure tracking app, the Virginia Department of Health said more than 450,000 Virginians have downloaded it so far.