HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This Saturday is More Herbs, Less Salt Day. Registered Dietitian Michelle Hesse discusses using herbs and spices to use less salt.

For more no-salt seasoning blends, click here: https://theoregondietitian.com/2018/08/15/7-homemade-salt-free-seasoning-recipes/

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.