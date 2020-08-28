Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing/endangered person

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.

Justin Michael Baber was last seen in the 400 block of Three Notched Mountain Highway in Waynesboro. He is 34 years old with brown hair and blue eyes. Baber is 5′11″ and weighs 215 pounds.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, due to alleged statements of self-harm to family, Baber has been entered into a missing persons database as an endangered person.

If you have information on Baber, you can contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

