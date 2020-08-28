Advertisement

Bill to end police stops for marijuana smell passes Va. Senate

(WCAX)
By Andrew Ringle, Capital News Service
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND — The state Senate approved a bill Friday that would prohibit search and seizures based solely on the odor of marijuana. Activists say this is a small step toward ending adverse enforcement against marginalized communities.

Senate Bill 5029, introduced by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, passed with a 21-15 vote.

Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice, a nonprofit pushing for the statewide legalization of marijuana, said her group is excited to see the bill move forward.

“This is a small but important step to decriminalizing Black and brown bodies of being targeted by this longtime policing tool, which was really created by politicizing the war on drugs,” Higgs Wise said.

Black people are more than three times as likely to be arrested for marijuana possession in Virginia compared to white people, according to 2018 data from the ACLU. Even after marijuana was decriminalized in July, Higgs Wise said police stops initiated on the smell of marijuana continue to adversely affect minority groups.

“The odor of marijuana is something that our undocumented community is anxious about because it’s life or death and separation from their families,” Higgs Wise said.

Higgs Wise said there is still “a long way to go” before demands for full marijuana legalization are met, but right now she wants legislators to focus on ending the enforcement of remaining marijuana-related penalties.

Marijuana decriminalization legislation approved by the General Assembly earlier this year went into effect in July. Possession of up to an ounce of marijuana results in a $25 civil penalty, reduced from a $500 criminal fine and 30 days in jail for having up to half an ounce.

Higgs Wise said true reform goes further; clearing records, releasing people jailed for marijuana offenses and eliminating the $25 fine.

“All of that has to stop to meet the full demand of legalization and fully, truly decriminalizing marijuana and Black and brown bodies in the eyes of the police,” Higgs Wise said.

Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Dana Schrad said the organization opposes the bill.

“Enacting this type of legislation allows and promotes smoking of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle, which is a fundamental disregard for maintaining a safe driving environment for motorists,” Schrad said in an email.

Other amendments in the bill reduce certain traffic violations from primary to secondary offenses, which Schrad said could make it difficult for officers to issue citations on the road and creates risks for other drivers.

The bill, and another in the House, reduce other traffic penalties from primary to secondary offenses, such as driving with tinted windows or without a light illuminating the vehicle’s license plate.

Claire Gastañaga, executive director of ACLU Virginia, said police have “gotten comfortable” with using the smell of marijuana as a pretext to stop and frisk.

“Occasionally, they’ll find evidence doing that of some other criminal activity, but many times they don’t,” Gastañaga said. “As a consequence, it provides an excuse for essentially over-policing people who have done nothing wrong.”

Gastañaga said the end of the overcriminalization of Black and brown people will come after legislators legalize marijuana and commit to reinvesting equitably in those communities. A resolution approved by the General Assembly earlier in the year directed the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study and make recommendations for how the commonwealth should legalize marijuana by 2022.

Gastañaga said SB 5029 sends a strong message to the police and the public.

“This would take [away] that pretextual tool for police stopping people on the street, or for demanding to search a vehicle,” Gastañaga said.

The bill needs approval from the House of Delegates and a signature from Gov. Ralph Northam before it can become law, which would take effect four months after the special session adjourns.

House Bill 5058 similarly aims to end police searches based on the odor of marijuana. The bill, introduced by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, reported Wednesday from the House Courts of Justice committee by a vote of 13-7.

“A disproportionate number of people pulled over for minor traffic offenses tend to be people of color,” Hope said during the committee meeting on Wednesday. “This is a contributor to the higher incarceration rate among minorities.”

Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said during Wednesday’s meeting that when people feel they are being targeted by the police, they’re less likely to report crimes or act as witnesses in prosecutions. He said ending such traffic stops is necessary to reform the criminal justice system and make communities safer.

“Reforming our criminal justice system means bringing back legitimacy to it,” Descano said.

Latest News

Local

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing/endangered person

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.

Local

Covidwise app has more than 450,000 downloads in three weeks

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Hood
Since Virginia was the first state in the country to roll out a COVID-19 exposure tracking app, the Virginia Department of Health said more than 450,000 Virginians have downloaded it so far.

News

Remnants of Hurricane Laura impact this weekend, then drop in humidity

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Staying muggy through Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura brings rain our way for part of the upcoming weekend. While widespread flooding is not expected localized flooding is possible. Saturated areas, especially the Staunton area need to be on high alert with any heavy rain until we can get a dry spell. FRIDAY: Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s. It will be much more humid for the day as tropical moisture starts to move in. An isolated shower for the early afternoon but activity will turn more scattered for late afternoon and the evening (generally between 2pm-8pm). Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds in any storm. An isolated severe storm is possible. Mostly cloudy and muggy overnight with a few on and off scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s with fog. SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Laura will head our way. Expect rain for most of the day Saturday and it will be muggy and breezy. For the morning showers will be on and off and spotty at times. More widespread showers and storms for the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall at times and gusty winds in any storm. A severe storm is possible with damaging winds and there is a tornado threat, which is common with tropical systems. Typically tropical tornadoes can spin up very fast and typically they are on the weaker side (60-90mph) but that’s still enough to produce damage. Because these tornadoes can spin up quick it’s important to take shelter immediately if a warning is issued. Most of the rain will start to taper off before about 2pm. Then become isolated for the late afternoon as the cold front moves through. After, clearing and a beautiful Saturday evening ahead. RAINFALL: Between Friday and Saturday we expect 0.50″-2″ of rain and there can be locally higher amounts from storms. WIND: 10-20mph with gusts 25mph (higher terrain up to 30mph) A widespread flooding risk is not expected. For most areas this will be a rainy, breezy day. However, localized flooding is still possible where creeks are high and saturated areas especially for Staunton. Trees can come down easier with a saturated ground. There is still a low tornado threat for late morning, early afternoon. As we continue into the peak of hurricane season, we do have to watch these remnant storms closely. Flooding is our biggest threat from tropical systems so it’s best to have a plan and be prepared for any flooding potential. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing and turning much more comfortable as a cold front crosses. An isolated shower through about 6pm, otherwise most are drying out. Temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. SUNDAY: After the remnants of Laura move out it looks like we are in store for a nice drop in humidity. A beautiful morning with temperatures rising into the 70s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A pleasant day with plenty to sun. Lows in the low to mid to upper 50s. A comfortable night. MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and comfortable, highs range from the mid to upper 70s. Clouds increase later in the day with scattered showers for the overnight hours. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. TUESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A few isolated showers or a storm for the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s. WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s, a warm morning. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers and storms at any point in the day. WIth some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

News

Small group cleanups are in place at Blacks Run due to cancellation of “Blacks Run Clean up Day”

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
So far this year, 1,900 pounds of trash has been collected.

News

Local nurse is grateful for outpour of clothing donations for patients

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Heather Manley said the community exceeded her expectations in about two days.

Latest News

News

Covidwise app has more than 450,000 downloads in three weeks

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Since Virginia was the first state in the country to roll out a COVID-19 exposure tracking app, the Virginia Department of Health said more than 450,000 Virginians have downloaded it so far. Covidwise uses Bluetooth technology and after you download it an anonymous token for your device will be generated. These tokens change every 10-20 minutes to make sure you can not be identified. While your phone is locked the tokens are exchanged between other devices and a server. Multiple times a day your phone will download a list of anonymous tokens associated with a positive COVID-10 case and check to make sure you have not encountered those numbers in the last 14 days. When there’s match your phone will notify you like other apps but what if you haven’t received a notification since the app launched? Jeff Stover, the executive adviser to the Virginia Health Commissioner, said that’s normal and the app is still working in the background. “Hopefully you don’t get one because once you download that app which doesn’t take very long and then you kind of just close it outright it’s working the background for you,” Stover said. The number of detections the app has sent out has not been released yet but Stove said its updating numbers every day. “As of earlier yesterday, we’ve had at least 50 people report anonymously that they were positive,” Stover said. Stover said because the software has been out for more than three weeks he expects more detections to happen in the coming days. VDH said they have had other states reach out on the software Virginia has used to develop the app. Covidwise is downloaded voluntarily and no personal information is tracked that’s why the VDH encourages everyone to download it to help stop the spread. “if we don’t need it then we’re not going to collect it,” Stover said. “If it can help you and your community then that’s a great thing.” Stover said Apple and Google who laid the framework for the app will both soon release software to use the exposure feature without having to download an app.

News

Small group cleanups are in place at Blacks Run due to cancellation of “Blacks Run Cleanup Day”

Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official “Blacks Run Clean up Day” event has been canceled. But this year, smaller groups are encouraged to lead their own cleanups and safely keep the stream clean. Blacks Run travels 8.67 miles through the City of Harrisonburg. Harrisonburg’s Public Works Department can distribute supplies to small groups such as bags, gloves, and trash pickers and will pick up the trash once it’s collected. There are options for street cleanups too. Rebecca Stimson is the Environmental Compliance Manager for the City’s Public Works Department. “It’s a great way to get out there, help the environment, and then, you know, be outside in nature. And also, be socially distant within your group and clean up Blacks Run,” Stimson said. So far this year, 1,900 lbs of trash has been collected. Stimson said it’s important to keep Blacks Run clean because the water in the stream ultimately leads to the ocean. To get involved you can call Harrisonburg’s Public Works Department or sign-up online with a link on their Facebook page. Cleanups will run through October.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,013 on Friday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
As of Friday, August 28, Virginia has had 117,592 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That total reflects a 1,013 case increase since Wednesday, out of 18,845 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 5.4% of the newest tests coming back positive. Twenty-three additional deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the death toll at 2,550. On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well. For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data. For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes. Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower. Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,915 hospital beds available and no Virginia hospitals reporting any supply problems – although 2 licensed nursing facilities are reporting PPE supply problems. The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day. The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future.

Local

Over 107 positive and self-reported COVID-19 cases at JMU, over 800 cases administered

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
JMU’s new COVID-19 Dashboard reports that 275 tests have been administered at the University Health Center from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26. with 11 positive COVID-19 results. 107 students and two faculty and staff members have self-reported a positive case.

News

Motorists to expect delays on I-81 due to vehicle fire

Updated: 46 minutes ago
UGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 5:15 p.m.) — VDOT reports traffic backups of five miles. (UPDATE 3:50 p.m.) — VDOT reports traffic backups of 12 miles. Virginia State Police say the vehicle was a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder when it caught fire. There was no crash involved and the driver is uninjured. (UPDATE 1:26 p.m.) — VDOT reports that traffic is still being detoured. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed and traffic backups are approximately 10 miles. Motorists should expect delays of four miles on I-81 in Augusta County at mile marker 211.6, near exit 213 due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT. That’s near Stover School Road. All northbound lanes and shoulders are closed. VDOT says that traffic is being detoured at exit 205 to US-11 North, and back to I-81 at exit 213. Stay with WHSV for updates.