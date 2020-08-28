Congressman Ben Cline says Republicans put forward a “positive” agenda” at RNC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — GOP Congressman Ben Cline, who represents most of the Shenandoah Valley, shared his thoughts with WHSV about the speeches and stories told at this week’s Republican National Convention.

Cline said Republicans successfully showcased the accomplishments of President Donald Trump over the last four years.

He said last week at the Democratic National Convention, the focus was “lacking on policy prescription” and a week-long “anti-Donald Trump marathon,” but he was glad to see Republicans focus on policy and growth.

“The American people don’t want negative attacks, they want positive policy prescriptions and that’s what this week has been about at the Republican convention, from health care to jobs and the economy to coronavirus,” Cline said. “The Republicans put forward a positive agenda and I think it’s going to help deliver votes to Republicans across the board on Election Day.”

The commonwealth, known to be a swing state, has been blue for the last few presidential elections, and Cline said he thinks it will be an “uphill battle” for Republicans to win the state as a whole.

“But, we’ve got great candidates like Donald Trump and Daniel Gade, who is a double Purple Heart recipient running against Mark Warner,” Cline said.

