Covidwise app has more than 450,000 downloads in three weeks

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Since Virginia was the first state in the country to roll out a COVID-19 exposure tracking app, the Virginia Department of Health said more than 450,000 Virginians have downloaded it so far.

Covidwise uses Bluetooth technology, and after you download it, an anonymous token for your device will be generated. These tokens change every 10-20 minutes to make sure you cannot be identified.

While your phone is locked, the tokens are exchanged between other devices and a server. Multiple times a day, your phone will download a list of anonymous tokens associated with a positive COVID-10 case and check to make sure you have not encountered those numbers in the last 14 days.

When there’s a match, your phone will notify you like other apps. But what if you haven’t received a notification since the app launched?

Jeff Stover, the executive adviser to the Virginia Health Commissioner, said that’s normal and the app is still working in the background.

“Hopefully you don’t get one because once you download that app, which doesn’t take very long, and then you kind of just close it outright it’s working the background for you,” Stover said.

The number of detections the app has sent out has not been released yet, but Stove said its updating numbers every day.

“As of earlier yesterday, we’ve had at least 50 people report anonymously that they were positive,” Stover said.

Stover said because the software has been out for more than three weeks, he expects more detections to happen in the coming days.

VDH said they have had other states reach out on the software Virginia has used to develop the app. Covidwise is downloaded voluntarily and no personal information is tracked; that’s why the VDH encourages everyone to download it to help stop the spread.

“If we don’t need it then we’re not going to collect it,” Stover said. “If it can help you and your community, then that’s a great thing.”

Stover said Apple and Google, who laid the framework for the app, will both soon release software to use the exposure feature without having to download an app.

