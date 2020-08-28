DeLauter’s sensational summer in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When Chase DeLauter’s bat connects with a baseball, it makes a special sound.

In 30 games this summer with the Broadway Bruins, DeLauter put together one of the best offensive seasons in the history of the Rockingham County Baseball League, a league that dates back to 1924. DeLauter hit .527 with 18 home runs, 45 RBI, and 45 walks. He also made five appearances on the mound where he compiled a 3.71 ERA, 23 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 17 innings pitched.

“I’ve always had the power to hit home runs,” said DeLauter. “I hit a decent amount in high school. Throughout like (batting practice) and stuff, I can hit them out consistently. It’s more so this summer I focused on getting more backspin on the ball.”

DeLauter was named RCBL MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Finals MVP in 2020 while helping the Broadway Bruins win their first RCBL Championship since 1938 and first RCBL Regular Season Pennant since 1931. Prior to his performance in the RCBL, DeLauter flashed star potential during his freshman season with the James Madison University baseball team in the spring of 2020. He led the Dukes in batting average with a .382 mark before the season was shut down after just 16 games due to COVID-19. With a shortened college season, the summer games at the ballpark became even more important for DeLauter.

“It was huge,” said DeLauter, of the 2020 RCBL season. “Especially taking a month or two off after quarantine. I couldn’t go all the way up until the fall, this fall, not seeing any live arms.”

DeLauter is now preparing for the 2021 college baseball season at JMU and, even after his incredible summer, he says there is room for improvement.

“More of the mental side,” said DeLauter. “Working on not getting anxious when I am not getting pitched to or not getting too frustrated if I have a couple bad games and just being able to consistently keep my own swing that works for me.”

