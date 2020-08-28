Advertisement

Local nurse is grateful for outpour of clothing donations for patients

Heather Manley and clothing donations for Sentara
Heather Manley and clothing donations for Sentara(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Heather Manley is a registered nurse at Sentara RMH in Rockingham county.

She had posted in a few Facebook groups asking for clothing donations for patients in the behavioral health units. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual paper scrubs are being used elsewhere, so clothing donations were in demand.

Manley said the community exceeded her expectations in about two days.

“It really gave me a good reason to understand why Harrisonburg is called the “Friendly City.” Just seeing the response, we moved here a few years ago, and the overwhelming reaction of the community was very very uplifting,” Manley said.

Manley said they have enough clothes for now, but if there is a need in the future, she will definitely reach out for the community’s support again.

