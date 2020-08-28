Advertisement

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in I-95 crash that killed 3 children

By NBC12 Newsroom and Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
PETERSBURG, Va. (AP/WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a crash on Interstate 95 where three children died.

A news release says a southbound 2013 Honda CR-V was hit in the rear by a 2016 Dodge Ram, driven by Travis Benjamin Vigil, 49, of Lancaster, Pa., on July 23.

The patrol says the impact of the crash caused the Honda to hit the guard rail and spin out of control and caused the Dodge Ram to lose control and overturn in the median.

According to the news release, the driver of the Honda, Shaketa Denise Williams suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two girls aged 9 and 11 died upon impact, and a 12-year-old female was hospitalized and died two days later.

Police said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Police said with the help of the United States Marshal Service, Vigil was arrested on Aug. 27 in Montana. He was charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter. He is being held without bond at the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

