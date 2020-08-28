Mary Baldwin University begins fall semester with virtual and in-person learning

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Mary Baldwin university’s fall semester began this week and, like so many others across the country, classrooms looked a lot different.

Classes this week included a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning at MBU. The university said it’s focusing on key practices to keep the campus safe during the pandemic.

One of those practices being, keeping constant communication with faculty, students and parents with the university’s COVID-19 email.

Some students on campus say the university has done its part and it is now up to the students. Corrina and Mary are both juniors at MBU.

“There is a certain level of personal responsibility that we have to take, so I wouldn’t put it all on the university. But I would say from everything that they have told us and all the things they put in place, I definitely feel they have done their part,” said Corrina.

“So I think they are trying by doing the whole attendance sheets and appointments for the wait room and all the tables are separated. But it’s only going to go to a certain length until people stop doing what they don’t want to do,” said Mary.

Dr. Darren Jones is the associate vice president of student engagement at Mary Baldwin University. Dr. Jones said being a small university allows the community to look out for one another.

“Not only are they caring about each other, but they will report if someone else is violating that sense of responsibility and accountability that we want them to embody,” Dr. Jones explained.

MBU continues to update its COVID-19 reporting dashboard daily.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.