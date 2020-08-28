More letters removed from Stonewall Jackson Hotel sign

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — One week after the city of Staunton approved an application to remove the neon sign on top of the Stonewall Jackson Hotel, crews have begun taking more letters down.

As of Friday afternoon, the hotel sat with the sign missing the word “hotel” and the letter “J” in Jackson.

Members of the community have been pushing for the hotel to change its name and take down its signage by protesting outside the hotel since early June.

On Friday, Aaron Barmer said he is glad to see that the hotel is following through on its pledge to change the name and remove its signage.

“We were tired of seeing confederate iconography and the visible signs of white supremacy above Staunton. So, we set out to make sure that at least, at very least this town could move into the 21st century by making sure that there was a welcoming sight when people approached the town,” Barmer said.

He said he is staying patient through this process, but says it is satisfying to see the incremental change. He is hoping that the new name of the hotel is not after another confederate icon.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.