Over 100 VCU students, employees test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — Student Health Services and Employee Health at VCU reported that over 100 students and employees have tested positive for COVID-19. VCU’s percent positivity rate is 1.4%.

There are currently 108 active cases of COVID-19 from students and eight active cases of COVID-19 from employees.

There are 69 residential students currently in isolation on campus, with 100 students in quarantine on campus.

Virginia Commonwealth University is now using residence halls to isolate students as COVID-19 cases increase on campus.

The isolation separates those who have tested positive for the virus. Students in quarantine have also been separated after they may have been exposed to the virus.

VCU said residential students were mailed COVID-19 testing kits before moving in.

Of those entry tests, 15 students tested positive, while 4,407 test results came back negative.

New VCU students began moving in on Aug. 14 with new safety measures, including limiting the number of people who helped students move in.

