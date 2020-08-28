Advertisement

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney declines to investigate monument removal contract

City crews have removed the Soldiers and Sailors monument located on Libby Hill in Richmond
City crews have removed the Soldiers and Sailors monument located on Libby Hill in Richmond(WWBT)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin has declined to investigate the actions Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration took to tear down the city’s Confederate monuments.

Richmond City Councilor Kim Gray, who is running against Stoney for mayor this fall, sent a letter to the Richmond City Commonwealth’s Attorney on Aug. 18 asking for an investigation, and if appropriate, any potential criminal charges.

Richmond Mayor responds to calls for monument removal contract investigation ]

Gray says Stoney didn’t follow the rules over awarding the $1.8 million removal bid.

Stoney says the contract to remove Confederate monuments this summer went to NAH, LLC. That’s a shell corporation set up just before all this went down on July 1. The mayor says the contractor created that to help with any legal issues but also to protect the owner, his business and family from threats.

The city says six major firms in the Richmond-area declined due to risk and the mayor had the power to sidestep some procedures due to the on-going local state of emergency.

Stoney told reporters on Aug. 19 he didn’t know who the contractor was, nor that it was a campaign donor until after.

State campaign finance records show Devon Henry, his company Team Henry Enterprises, as well as his political action committee, donated a combined $4,000 to Stoney’s campaign since 2016. Meanwhile, Stoney’s administration says it does not award contracts based on political donations.

McEachin responded on Aug. 28 saying that her office reviewed Gray’s request.

McEachin wrote to Gray that she found out that Henry donated money to her husband Donald McEachin’s campaign in 2011. And that although the money was donated nine years ago and may not be significant and that her husband is no longer in the position, “it is incumbent upon me to maintain the public trust in this office and to avoid even the appearance of impropriety because of any actions taken by my office.”

McEachin also pointed out a section of Virginia code when it comes to investigating elected officials.

“No investigation of an elected official of...any political subdivision to determine whether a criminal violation has occurred under the provisions of Section 52-8.1 shall be initiated, undertaken or continued except upon the request of the Governor, Attorney General or a grand jury,” the letter said.

McEachin told Gray that is was for both those reasons that she declines the request.

Latest News

Local

Staunton couple’s home and business destroyed by flooding

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Walt and Claudia Wittmann don’t usually keep a forklift in their living room, but it was the easiest way to tear up the bubbled, mildew-covered hardwood floors now headed for the dump. And the custom-built kitchen which had dovetail drawers and was designed and fabricated by Walt himself is now unidentifiable as a kitchen.

News

DeLauter's sensational summer in the Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
DeLauter's sensational summer in the Valley

Staunton

Mary Baldwin University begins fall semester with virtual and in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
MBU began the fall semester with hybrid learning and the "Back to Baldwin" plan to keep students on campus safe.

News

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin; Jacob Blake no longer in restraints

Updated: 2 hours ago
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. The Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing to Sept. 25 during a brief hearing that was streamed online. Rittenhouse, who is being held, did not appear. Blake’s shooting — which left him paralyzed and was caught on cellphone video — sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha, making it the latest focal point in a reckoning over policing and racial injustice that has gripped the country since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The protests devolved into violence and vandalism at some points, and the Kenosha police chief told reporters Friday that just under 50 people have been arrested. The National Guard was called in to help patrol the streets, and the commander of the force said Friday over 1,000 guard members had been deployed heading into the weekend when more protests are expected. . On Tuesday, the third night of protests, Rittenhouse, a white teen who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, was caught on cellphone video as he walked Kenosha’s streets with other armed civilians, saying he was protecting businesses from vandalism. Prosecutors have accused him of killing two men who tried to disarm him and wounding a third. His lawyers have argued he was acting in self-defense.

Latest News

Weather

Strong storms impact Connecticut Thursday afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Strong storms moved through the state of Connecticut Thursday evening.

Local

UVA researcher charged with theft of trade secrets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Authorities have arrested a Chinese national on federal charges after he allegedly took trade secrets from the University of Virginia.

News

Mary Baldwin University begins fall semester with virtual and in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mary Baldwin university’s fall semester began this week and like so many others across the country classrooms looked a lot different. Classes this week included a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning at MBU. The university said it’s focusing on key practices to keep the campus safe during the pandemic. For example, being constant communication with faculty, students and parents with the university’s COVID-19 email. Some students on campus say the university has done its part and it is now up to the students. Corrina and Mary are both juniors at MBU. “There is a certain level of personal responsibility that we have to take so I wouldn’t put it all on the university. But I would say from everything that they have told us and all the things they put in place, I definitely feel they have done their part,” said Corrina. “So I think they are trying by doing the whole attendance sheets and appointments for the wait room and all the tables are separated but its only going to go to certain length until people stop doing what they don’t want to do,” said Mary. Dr. Darren Jones is the associate vice president of student engagement at Mary Baldwin University. Dr. Jones said being a small university allows the community to look out for one another. “Not only are they caring about each other, but they will report if someone else is violating that sense of responsibility and accountability that we want them to embody,” Dr. Jones explained. MBU continues to update their COVID-19 reporting dashboard daily.

Local

UVA to begin in-person classes on Sept. 8

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
The University of Virginia will welcome back students for in-person classes on Sept. 8.

Local

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing/endangered person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.

Local

Covidwise app has more than 450,000 downloads in three weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Since Virginia was the first state in the country to roll out a COVID-19 exposure tracking app, the Virginia Department of Health said more than 450,000 Virginians have downloaded it so far.