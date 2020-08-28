Small group cleanups are in place at Blacks Run due to cancellation of “Blacks Run Clean up Day”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official “Blacks Run Clean up Day” event has been canceled. But this year, smaller groups are encouraged to lead their own cleanups and safely keep the stream clean.

Blacks Run travels 8.67 miles through the City of Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg’s Public Works Department can distribute supplies to small groups such as bags, gloves and trash pickers and will pick up the trash once it’s collected. There are options for street cleanups too.

Rebecca Stimson is the Environmental Compliance Manager for the City’s Public Works Department.

“It’s a great way to get out there, help the environment, and then, you know, be outside in nature. And also, be socially distant within your group and clean up Blacks Run,” Stimson said.

So far this year, 1,900 pounds of trash has been collected.

Stimson said it’s important to keep Blacks Run clean because the water in the stream ultimately leads to the ocean.

To get involved you can call Harrisonburg’s Public Works Department or sign-up online with a link on their Facebook page. Cleanups will run through October.

