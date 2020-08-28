Storm chaser describes what it’s like to be in a powerful hurricane

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Louisiana coast early Thursday morning as a powerful category 4 storm with winds of up to 150 mph.

It’s in the top 10 most powerful hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. It’s tied for 5th place, with five other storms.

Once daylight broke Thursday morning, the devastation was quickly realized. Neighborhoods underwater and complete devastation across the coast.

The @NWSLakeCharles WSR-88D Radar took the brunt of #HurricanLaura ... Hate to see this. pic.twitter.com/Vkt2VgCQD3 — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) August 27, 2020

The powerful winds left behind a mess of destroyed homes and businesses, and while most people evacuated, there are some that run toward the storm.

Storm chasing, people who get so close to a storm for the love of weather, and for gathering data. Storm chaser Chris Jackson describes what it’s like to be in the eye wall of a hurricane.

Jackson says, “We remained in the eastern side of the eye wall, just on the inside, it was really crazy. We never experienced the calmness of the eye But the wind never stopped, we had winds of over 100 mph for over 40 minutes.”

Here are a few pics from some of the damage we documented yesterday in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. https://t.co/JlcDu6cjyz — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) August 28, 2020

“Some of the devastation, especially in the Sulphur area and the Lake Charles area, especially around the lakefront. Nothing short of catastrophic damage.

Southern Eyewall of #HurricaneLaura storm surge beginning around the Golden Nugget Casino. #lawx https://t.co/8drne3KKQW — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) August 27, 2020

