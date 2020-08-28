Strong storms impact Connecticut Thursday afternoon

NORTH HAVEN, Ct. (WTNH) - Strong storms moved through the state of Connecticut Thursday afternoon.

Strong storms blew through the state, including tornado warnings that were issued Thursday mid-afternoon for New Haven and Litchfield counties.

The storms knocked out power to thousands, especially in the western half of the state.

Eversource reported at least 33,000 outages by Thursday night. This storm comes on the heels of Tropical Storm Isaias, which caused hundreds of thousands of outages around the state, some that lasted for over a week.

Cleanup in North Haven continues from yesterday’s storm. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/aFKi1yW9DJ — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 28, 2020

Here’s another shot from Frost Drive in the Montowese section of North Haven @NWSNewYorkNY pic.twitter.com/3TZmCr1A6C — Nick DiGiovanni (@nickdigiWX) August 28, 2020

👀 Wild dash cam video from yesterday on Route 80 near Totoket Rd. in North Branford!



📹:”Tiny Jgmc” pic.twitter.com/TuZyrHtSBX — eweather (@Eweather13) August 28, 2020

