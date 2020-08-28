Strong storms impact Connecticut Thursday afternoon
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH HAVEN, Ct. (WTNH) - Strong storms moved through the state of Connecticut Thursday afternoon.
Strong storms blew through the state, including tornado warnings that were issued Thursday mid-afternoon for New Haven and Litchfield counties.
The storms knocked out power to thousands, especially in the western half of the state.
Eversource reported at least 33,000 outages by Thursday night. This storm comes on the heels of Tropical Storm Isaias, which caused hundreds of thousands of outages around the state, some that lasted for over a week.
