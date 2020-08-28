Timeout with TJ: Episode 6 - Austin Nicely

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 6 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck talks is joined by Austin Nicely. They discuss Nicely’s professional baseball career, his time playing in the RCBL in 2020, and story of how he was selected in the MLB Draft. During “Top Five with TJ”, Nicely talks about the five pitchers he looks up to and models his game after.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.