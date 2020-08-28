Advertisement

UVA to begin in-person classes on Sept. 8

File image of the renovated rotunda at UVA in Charlottesville
File image of the renovated rotunda at UVA in Charlottesville(WHSV)
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia will welcome back students for in-person classes on Sept. 8.

The decision comes after the university delayed opening residence halls and the start of in-person undergraduate classes by two weeks earlier this month.

“We know some will be delighted to hear this news and others will be disappointed. To be frank, it was a very difficult decision, made in the face of much uncertainty, and with full awareness that future events may force us to change course,” school leaders said.

The university said it has made changes to dorm rooms for undergraduates, including limiting capacity to two-thirds full and making modifications to allow for easier social distancing.

Wastewater at residence halls will also be monitored coming out of the dorms. If the school finds evidence of an outbreak, everyone in the dorm will be tested.

“It will not be easy. We know people will contract the virus and some will get sick. There will likely be outbreaks that we will have to work to contain. And it may be that we will have to change course. One thing we have learned from this virus is that you can do everything in your power to plan and prepare, but it still might not be enough, as things can change rapidly. That is why we will continue to monitor conditions closely and, if necessary, will put more restrictions in place, move classes online, and, if need be, send students home,” a letter from school leaders said.

For more information on reopening plans and to read the full announcement, click here.

