UVA’s COVID-19 dashboard shows steady increase in positive cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard is now active, showing a steady increase in positive coronavirus cases among students, but those numbers are only part of the story.

“It is a representation of the tests that are taken at, basically, UVA health facilities, our student health or employee health services, or inputs that we received from other healthcare providers, or students identifying to us that they have tested positive at a external healthcare provider,” spokesperson Brian Coy said.

On August 26, The Daily Progress reported the tracker showing 37 total positive cases at UVA since August 17, including faculty, staff, students, and contract employees. Of those cases, 13 were within the student population.

Two days later, the number of positive student cases jumped to 40 positive cases, with 67 positive cases among faculty, staff, students and contract employees.

However, those numbers do not include the number of positive cases found from tests students are required to submit before returning to UVA Grounds. Coy says those cases will be reported later on a different web page.

“It’s accurate to what we are aware of and we are working hard to make sure students who get tested in other places understand that they need to tell us about that so that we can both take action as a university to keep them and others safe and also report that for our data,” Coy said.

The dashboard shows 5% of student quarantine and isolation rooms are currently occupied, which includes international students required by federal law to quarantine for 14 days upon entering the county. According to Coy, UVA has the capacity to increase or decrease quarantine and isolation space, which accounts for the dashboard showing a percentage of occupancy rather than an actual count of rooms.

It also includes information about virus-related hospitalization and estimated lab test completion times.

Coy said the dashboard will be updated daily Monday-Friday, and is just one part of the university’s COVID-19 plan.

“What matters is what happens next. Are we making sure that people are becoming isolated? Are we doing contact tracing with Virginia Department of Health and making sure that people who need to be quarantined are being quarantined if they’re exposed so that in the event that we have positive cases? We are limiting the impact of those so that other people aren’t becoming ill by result of their contacts with people who are ill?” Coy said.

Coy said the university is confident in its mitigation plans, but is urging the UVA community to cooperate with its measures.

“We’ve been working very hard to make sure folks recognize the uncertainty and difficulty here and we’re doing everything we can to mitigate it but we do need the cooperation of the people around us,” Coy said.

