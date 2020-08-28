Waynesboro Police charge 3 after traffic stop
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department took three individuals into custody on Thursday night after officers conducted a traffic stop on Lee Dewitt Boulevard.
At approximately 8 p.m., officers recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, a smoking device, scales, two firearms and $1,060 in cash during the traffic stop, according to a news release from the Waynesboro Police Department.
28-year-old Chaz Dylan Newville of Waynesboro was charged with possession for a firearm by a violent felon and possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.
57-year-old Paul Darryl Edward of Stuarts Draft was charged with possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.
26-year-old Erin Joy Holbrook of Waynesboro was charged with possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon and possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.
All three suspects have been taken into custody and are being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
