Waynesboro Police charge 3 after traffic stop

From left to right, Erin Holbrook, Paul Edwards and Chaz Newville.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department took three individuals into custody on Thursday night after officers conducted a traffic stop on Lee Dewitt Boulevard.

At approximately 8 p.m., officers recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, a smoking device, scales, two firearms and $1,060 in cash during the traffic stop, according to a news release from the Waynesboro Police Department.

28-year-old Chaz Dylan Newville of Waynesboro was charged with possession for a firearm by a violent felon and possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.

57-year-old Paul Darryl Edward of Stuarts Draft was charged with possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.

26-year-old Erin Joy Holbrook of Waynesboro was charged with possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon and possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.

All three suspects have been taken into custody and are being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

