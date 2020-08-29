Fire in Page County destroys a trailer home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire destroyed a trailer home in Page County Friday night.

It happened along South Piney Mountain Drive in Stanley.

Stanley fire chief Terry A. Pettit said the living room was on fire when the crew arrived at the scene. It took about 10 minutes for the firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Investigators say it started from an electrical cord to an air conditioner unit and led to the inside of the house being gutted.

Nobody was hurt as no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.