First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather inbound

(WHSV) - After severe storms and the remnants of Laura brought plenty of rain to region, we will be rewarded with a beautiful rest of the weekend

SATURDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies as humidity begins to drop thanks to a cold front. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with areas of patchy fog developing. Overnight lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s!

A cold front brings comfortable humidity for the overnight and into Sunday. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A refreshing start as morning temperatures will be in the 60s with areas of patchy fog. Lower humidity continues on Sunday as we will enjoy plenty of sunshine and average temperatures for late August. High temperatures for Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s. For Sunday night, partly cloudy skies return to the scene with another comfy night. Overnight lows will again be in the upper 50s to low 60s!

Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s. (WHSV)

MONDAY: Another comfortable start on Monday with temperatures in the 60s. The cold front that passed our area will turn into a stationary front and be just south of us. Cloudy skies with periods of rain are likely Monday as temperatures struggle to get above 70. Flooding could be a concern as rain will be heavy at times. Stay tuned. Cloudy skies continue into Monday night with scattered showers. Temperatures won’t drop much as they will settle in the mid 60s.

A stationary front associated with low pressure will pump heavy rain into the area for Monday. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Muggier in the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloudy skies continue. Warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Highs in the low 80s, overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A humid start again with morning temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon and evening hours. Very warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.