First Alert Forecast: Drop in humidity on the way

(WHSV) - The remnants of Hurricane Laura have moved out of the area. A cold front will cross later today briefly lowering humidity

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds for the afternoon. While most areas are drying out, we still have the cold front that will cross later in the day. It’s still going to be warm and humid with an isolated shower through mid to late afternoon. A strong to severe storm possible as the front crosses but activity will be limited and not widespread. Highs in the afternoon in the low 80s and breezy for the day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing and turning much more comfortable as a cold front crosses. An isolated shower through about 6pm, otherwise most are drying out. Temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: After the remnants of Laura move out it looks like we are in store for a nice drop in humidity. A beautiful morning with temperatures rising into the 70s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. A pleasant day with plenty to sun. Lows in the low to mid to upper 50s. A comfortable night.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the day and comfortable, highs in the mid 70s. Scattered on and off showers for the day. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A few isolated showers or a storm for the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s, a warm morning. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers and storms at any point in the day. WIth some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

