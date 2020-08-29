Advertisement

Harrisonburg City works to assemble CARES Act funding task force

Harrisonburg City Hall and other municipal facilities will reopen to the public next week.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council Members won’t be the only ones deciding where an additional $4.6 million in CARES Act funding will go.

The council unanimously agreed to assemble a task force to determine where the money will go in the city.

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said council members wanted to hear other ideas on how to spend this second round of funding.

Reed said the city is working to assemble to task force now. It will not only consist of council members and city staff, but also representatives from businesses, non-profits, health care, daycares, and educational backgrounds.

The plan is for the task force to be small, and Reed hopes to get to work soon.

“There will be a series of meetings with us, hopefully, having a recommendation at least by the end of September, or early October on where the funding should go,” Reed said.

She said this second round of CARES Act funding must be spent by the end of 2020.

The city of Harrisonburg modeled its task force after something similar was done in the city of Roanoke for both rounds of its CARES Act funding.

