Harrisonburg Police Department launches Facebook page in Spanish

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police officers in the Friendly City are hoping to engage more with Harrisonburg’s Latino community by launching a new Facebook page.

The Harrisonburg Police Department launched the new and completely Spanish Facebook page Departamento de Policía de Harrisonburg en Español on Friday afternoon.

It will offer translated content from the Harrisonburg Police Department Facebook page, but also other content to connect with the Latino community.

HPD’s Capt. Jason Kidd, who speaks Spanish, worked with other department members to create the page.

“The more connection we can have the better the communication, more transparency, just more communication that we have with the public, the better, and there’s a significant portion of our community that speaks Spanish so we thought it would be a great idea,” Kidd said. “Why not? We have the resources in place that we can do it, so we thought it’d be a great time to launch this idea.”

Kidd said a handful of HPD officers speak Spanish and they also utilize interpreters on many occasions.

