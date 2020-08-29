Langley airman convicted of sex assault at court martial

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Across the country and in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, opioid overdoses are on the rise.
The director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, Colin Greene, said the COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame.
“It’s really kind of an unhappy time in the country right now,” he said. “You might expect that would lead to an increase in so-called diseases of sadness or diseases of despair of which addiction would be one.”
At this time last year, the region recorded 22 opioid overdose deaths and 80 non-fatal opioid overdoses.
“We have seen about a 70 percent increase in the number of overdose deaths,” said Greene.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has confirmed 38 opioid overdose deaths and 123 nonfatal opioid overdoses in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“What we’re experiencing is the merging of a national pandemic and the epidemic of the addiction crisis,” said Lauren Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition.
Typically, Cummings said the region sees a spike in overdoses after-tax returns are sent out because people have extra money in their pockets. However, she said this year, stimulus checks meant to keep families afloat provided the funding to sink users deeper into their dependency.
Cummings said the pandemic also brought on increased anxiety and has forced people into isolation.
“The opposite of addiction is connection and when you are forcing people to isolate, it is actually exasperating their addiction,” said Cummings.