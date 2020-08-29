Advertisement

Langley airman convicted of sex assault at court martial

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — An airman at Langley Air Force Base has been found guilty in military court of sexually assaulting a colleague.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that Airman Adam M. Rodela was convicted at a court martial of touching the genitals of a female airman without her consent. He was sentenced to a year in confinement, a reprimand and a reduction in rank.

Military officials released few other details. Rodela is assigned to Langley’s 1st Operations Support Squadron. He entered the service in 2018.

